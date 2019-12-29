Sandon Capital Investments (ASX:SNC) Trading Down 0.6%

Sandon Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:SNC) was down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.83 ($0.59) and last traded at A$0.83 ($0.59), approximately 14,000 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.83 ($0.59).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.92 million and a P/E ratio of -206.25.

About Sandon Capital Investments (ASX:SNC)

Sandon Capital Investments Limited is a publically owned investment manager. It manages equity mutual funds for its clients. The firm invests in equity markets across the globe. It invests in various companies in natural resource sectors of the equity markets worldwide. The investments of the firm are managed by BlackRock Investment Management UK Limited.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandon Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandon Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.