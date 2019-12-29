Sapien Trading Up 5.9% Over Last Week (SPN)

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. Sapien has a total market capitalization of $277,294.00 and $47.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapien token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Sapien has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Sapien

Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,617,524 tokens. Sapien’s official website is www.sapien.network. The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapien’s official message board is blog.sapien.network.

Buying and Selling Sapien

Sapien can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapien directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapien should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapien using one of the exchanges listed above.

