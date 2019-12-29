Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

STSA has been the topic of several other reports. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of STSA stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.18. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($1.25). Equities analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STSA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,379,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.