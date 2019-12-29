Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) to post sales of $5.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $5.90 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year sales of $18.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.92 million to $18.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $26.00 million, with estimates ranging from $19.50 million to $32.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scholar Rock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRRK shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $391.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1,982.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.