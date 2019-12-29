Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.45 Million

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Equities research analysts expect Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) to post sales of $5.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $5.90 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year sales of $18.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.92 million to $18.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $26.00 million, with estimates ranging from $19.50 million to $32.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRRK shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $391.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1,982.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.