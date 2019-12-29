Scout24 (ETR:G24) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.40

Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €59.40 ($69.07) and last traded at €59.35 ($69.01), with a volume of 30956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €58.65 ($68.20).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on G24 shares. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.90 ($73.14) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €55.40 ($64.42) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scout24 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €56.98 ($66.26).

Get Scout24 alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €51.84. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a PE ratio of 43.32.

Scout24 Company Profile (ETR:G24)

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.