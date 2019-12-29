Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Shares Gap Down to $2.49

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.67, but opened at $2.49. Seadrill shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 2,992,662 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.68 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.40) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDRL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Seadrill by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seadrill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seadrill by 509.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 53,592 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Seadrill by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seadrill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Seadrill Company Profile (NYSE:SDRL)

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

