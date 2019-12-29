Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $197.25

Senior plc (LON:SNR)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $197.25 and traded as low as $177.93. Senior shares last traded at $178.80, with a volume of 201,045 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Senior from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt lowered Senior to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Senior from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered Senior to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.35) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Senior has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 202.29 ($2.66).

The company has a market capitalization of $749.92 million and a PE ratio of 16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 181.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 197.02.

About Senior (LON:SNR)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

