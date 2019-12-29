Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQNS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of SQNS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.00. 57,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,227. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 128.30% and a negative return on equity of 5,040.51%. The company had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 9,370,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after buying an additional 155,418 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 36,546 shares during the period.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

