ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

ServisFirst Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. ServisFirst Bancshares has a payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $37.74. 109,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,373. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $38.56. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.84.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,153.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $69,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 327,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,335,437.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

