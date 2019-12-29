ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SFBS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $37.74 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $38.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.90 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 35.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $69,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,335,437.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $381,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter worth $130,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 154.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 17,469 shares during the last quarter. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

