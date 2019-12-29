Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of SHEN opened at $41.09 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $155.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 220.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 48.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

