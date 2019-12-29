Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) Short Interest Down 24.1% in December

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the November 28th total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Shiloh Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Shiloh Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Shiloh Industries alerts:

Shiloh Industries stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $90.72 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.72. Shiloh Industries has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $6.77.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $258.96 million during the quarter. Shiloh Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shiloh Industries will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shiloh Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Weber Alan W lifted its stake in Shiloh Industries by 36.4% in the second quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,407,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 375,388 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Shiloh Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Shiloh Industries by 25.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Shiloh Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shiloh Industries

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Shiloh Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiloh Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.