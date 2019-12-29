Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $544.00

Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$544.00 and last traded at C$539.00, with a volume of 102511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$525.39.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Shopify from C$370.00 to C$410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$500.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$327.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$462.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$443.94. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Kane Weiser sold 284 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$418.38, for a total transaction of C$118,819.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,940.66. Also, Director Gail Faye Goodman sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$416.84, for a total value of C$25,427.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,061,266.31. Insiders have sold a total of 775 shares of company stock valued at $322,129 over the last 90 days.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

