Short Interest in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Decreases By 8.8%

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the November 28th total of 2,730,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 977,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

AAP opened at $158.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $130.09 and a 1-year high of $182.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,295,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 129.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 206,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,878,000 after buying an additional 116,521 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. Citigroup upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.67.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

