Short Interest in Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) Drops By 8.8%

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the November 28th total of 18,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ALSK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. 57,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,634. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $94.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get Alaska Communications Systems Group alerts:

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.13 million during the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 1.73%.

In related news, Director Peter D. Aquino bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSK. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.