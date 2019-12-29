Short Interest in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Decreases By 18.9%

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the November 28th total of 16,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Alico stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,179. Alico has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter. Alico had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 30.95%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

In related news, Director 734 Investors, Llc sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $237,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,173,405 shares in the company, valued at $107,737,099.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $47,895.04. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $573,620. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 96,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alico by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 39,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alico by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

