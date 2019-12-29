Short Interest in Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Decreases By 7.6%

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the November 28th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $37.39 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James cut Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

