Short Interest in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Grows By 8.2%

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 672,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ALLE has been the subject of several research reports. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Allegion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.88.

In related news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 20,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $2,357,196.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 17,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $2,068,902.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,956.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,288 shares of company stock worth $7,609,276 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion stock opened at $124.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Allegion has a 1 year low of $77.91 and a 1 year high of $125.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.34.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $748.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.64 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

