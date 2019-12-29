Short Interest in American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) Expands By 18.9%

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the November 28th total of 875,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 124,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

AVD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on American Vanguard to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 794,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 46,637 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 373,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,258,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 208,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVD opened at $19.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The company has a market cap of $583.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $124.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Vanguard will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.