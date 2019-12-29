Short Interest in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Increases By 8.4%

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the November 28th total of 4,160,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.56.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.77. 821,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.66. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $126.06 and a twelve month high of $174.50. The company has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

