Short Interest in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Grows By 22.7%

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the November 28th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 850,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Brunswick news, CFO William Metzger sold 4,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $245,221.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $79,322.36. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Brunswick by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,967,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Brunswick by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,376,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,883,000 after purchasing an additional 34,033 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.81.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $62.23. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $976.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

