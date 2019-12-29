Short Interest in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Expands By 11.6%

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the November 28th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 855,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.68. Bunge has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $59.65. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.87. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $97,604.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323 shares in the company, valued at $618,801.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bunge by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,472,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,515,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,925,000 after buying an additional 746,791 shares during the period. Continental Grain Co. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 3,786,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,927,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,628,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,933,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,492,000 after buying an additional 62,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. Stephens started coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

