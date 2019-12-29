Short Interest in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Decreases By 17.8%

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the November 28th total of 9,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CDAY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.85. 487,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 260.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day moving average is $53.36. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $68.35.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $265,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,864,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312,089 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,434,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,396,000 after buying an additional 2,064,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,487,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,674,000 after buying an additional 1,531,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,271,000 after buying an additional 647,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,348,000 after buying an additional 442,859 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

