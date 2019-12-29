Short Interest in CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) Expands By 23.6%

CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 229,800 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the November 28th total of 185,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 145.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 52,803 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 24.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,596,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 314,235 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 52.9% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 459,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 158,846 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 44.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTIC. ValuEngine lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

NASDAQ:CTIC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,563. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 177.54% and a negative return on equity of 78.10%. The company had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

