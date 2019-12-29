Short Interest in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Drops By 7.1%

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,920,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the November 28th total of 19,290,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,469,000 after buying an additional 3,246,105 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,976,000 after buying an additional 2,195,893 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,082 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 346.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,141,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,808,000 after purchasing an additional 886,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,946,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,961,000 after purchasing an additional 850,291 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie set a $62.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.59.

NYSE DAL traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,538,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.49. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.