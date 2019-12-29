Short Interest in Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) Increases By 34.9%

Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 192,300 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the November 28th total of 142,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Edap Tms stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.60 million, a P/E ratio of 220.00 and a beta of 1.69. Edap Tms has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $5.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 million. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 7.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter worth $607,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in Edap Tms by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 397,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 34,083 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Edap Tms by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Edap Tms by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 184,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Edap Tms by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

EDAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

