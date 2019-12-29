Short Interest in ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) Decreases By 23.3%

ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the November 28th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENGlobal stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of ENGlobal as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ENGlobal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENG opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. ENGlobal has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The business had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

