Short Interest in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Expands By 34.3%

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 234,500 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the November 28th total of 174,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.55 million, a P/E ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $108.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $36,389.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,423.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,621 shares of company stock worth $103,203 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the 2nd quarter worth $4,392,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Forrester Research by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 154,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 45,724 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Forrester Research by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,072,000 after acquiring an additional 42,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Forrester Research by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 839,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,459,000 after acquiring an additional 42,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the 2nd quarter worth $1,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

