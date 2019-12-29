Short Interest in Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Expands By 34.6%

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the November 28th total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 237,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

NYSE RESI opened at $12.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. Front Yard Residential has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.58 million, a P/E ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.71). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $50.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Front Yard Residential will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

RESI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Front Yard Residential by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Front Yard Residential by 0.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 312,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Front Yard Residential by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Front Yard Residential by 3.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 57,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Front Yard Residential by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

