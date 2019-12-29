Short Interest in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Increases By 8.3%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 258,200 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the November 28th total of 238,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 138,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD remained flat at $$21.40 during trading on Friday. 119,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,442. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $668.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 16.37, a quick ratio of 16.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.18 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 10.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 20.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

