Short Interest in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Decreases By 6.7%

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the November 28th total of 8,790,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE:GPK traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,015. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 184.5% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,348,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,593,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,105 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 65.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,006,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,788 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at $15,844,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 74.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,600,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,724 shares during the period.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

