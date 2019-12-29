Short Interest in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Grows By 29.1%

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 439,300 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the November 28th total of 340,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 13.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,826,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,310,000 after acquiring an additional 221,218 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 15.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 179,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAFC opened at $19.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAFC. BidaskClub raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

