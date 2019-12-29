Short Interest in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Increases By 30.4%

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the November 28th total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 633,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

ILPT opened at $22.24 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $60.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 26.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 757.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

