Short Interest in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Increases By 9.7%

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,250,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the November 28th total of 22,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

IPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

NYSE:IPG opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 6.42%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Connors sold 10,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $237,638.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,559 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 31,611.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,674,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,006,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,346 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 884.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 817,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after purchasing an additional 921,308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,040,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $972,293,000 after purchasing an additional 792,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,520,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,301,000 after purchasing an additional 719,236 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

