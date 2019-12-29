Short Interest in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Increases By 12.1%

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the November 28th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 552,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE CLI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.04. 480,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,223. Mack Cali Realty has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.04). Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $131.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 87.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 40,546 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 7.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 51.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 44,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mack Cali Realty in the second quarter worth about $623,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mack Cali Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.82.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

