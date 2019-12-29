Short Interest in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Expands By 31.7%

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 719,100 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the November 28th total of 546,200 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 171,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marcus during the second quarter valued at about $6,320,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,948,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,417,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,634,000 after purchasing an additional 78,672 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marcus by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 67,751 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Marcus by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 166,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. Marcus has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.49.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Marcus had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $211.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marcus will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

