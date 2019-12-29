Short Interest in NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) Decreases By 6.8%

NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 472,500 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the November 28th total of 506,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NXTC traded down $3.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.71. 289,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,473. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.00 and a quick ratio of 15.00. NextCure has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $109.00.

Get NextCure alerts:

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that NextCure will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,512,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NextCure during the third quarter valued at about $753,000. State Street Corp grew its position in NextCure by 109.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 29,136 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in NextCure by 625.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextCure during the second quarter valued at about $40,611,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NextCure during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NXTC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of NextCure in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About NextCure

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.