Short Interest in Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Declines By 7.0%

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NES. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in Nuverra Environmental Solutions by 107.8% during the second quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,159 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Nuverra Environmental Solutions during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Nuverra Environmental Solutions by 7,396.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:NES opened at $2.87 on Friday. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $14.05.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company's services include the delivery, collection, and disposal of solid and liquid materials that are used in and generated by the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas in the Bakken, Marcellus, Utica, and Haynesville shale areas.

