Short Interest in Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) Drops By 7.1%

Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 150,700 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the November 28th total of 162,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Opes Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,296,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Opes Acquisition by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 556,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Opes Acquisition by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 717,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Opes Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:OPES traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.55. 2,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,800. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46. Opes Acquisition has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.88.

Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Opes Acquisition Company Profile

Opes Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in México City, Mexico.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Opes Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opes Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.