Short Interest in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Increases By 10.5%

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the November 28th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 688,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PKG stock opened at $111.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.68. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,881,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,241,000 after buying an additional 389,241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 81.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,972,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,669,000 after buying an additional 1,788,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 92,222.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,616 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,633,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 8.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,922,000 after acquiring an additional 107,680 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PKG. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus set a $118.00 price target on Packaging Corp Of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corp Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

