Short Interest in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expands By 21.5%

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the November 28th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $165,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 999,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,087,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $219,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 996,436 shares in the company, valued at $33,181,318.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $418,690. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Park-Ohio by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 407,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PKOH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ:PKOH traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 44,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,346. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $38.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.29.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.13). Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

