Short Interest in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Rises By 22.8%

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 215,800 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the November 28th total of 175,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Permianville Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

NYSE PVL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.93. 169,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,071. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

