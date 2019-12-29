Short Interest in Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) Declines By 7.2%

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 402,500 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 433,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.4 days.

RRTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE RRTS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.02. 22,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $459.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.60 million. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 92.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Roadrunner Transportation Systems will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott acquired 2,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $25,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Insiders have bought a total of 46,793 shares of company stock worth $529,205 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRTS. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

