Short Interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Declines By 14.3%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the November 28th total of 84,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ:WORX opened at $2.86 on Friday. SCWorx has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

