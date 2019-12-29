Short Interest in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Rises By 22.7%

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 259,600 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the November 28th total of 211,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

SJW stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.61. 66,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,198. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.92 and a beta of -0.01. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $53.89 and a 1-year high of $74.47.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.00 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 9.59%. Equities research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.81%.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $71,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Valer Robert A. Van bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.21 per share, with a total value of $504,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in SJW Group by 161.3% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in SJW Group by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SJW Group by 148.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $80.00 target price on shares of SJW Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.