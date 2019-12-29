Short Interest in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Increases By 10.7%

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the November 28th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America started coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.80.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In other news, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $113,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,386.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $318,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,434.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,626. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SYNNEX by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX opened at $128.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.10 and a 200-day moving average of $105.32. SYNNEX has a one year low of $76.90 and a one year high of $130.96. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.