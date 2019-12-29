Short Interest in Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Drops By 12.2%

Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 335,300 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the November 28th total of 382,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 133,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMQ. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Trilogy Metals by 23.9% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 14,326,996 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,870 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC increased its stake in Trilogy Metals by 17.4% in the third quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 13,587,009 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,588 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in Trilogy Metals by 49.2% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,001,579 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Trilogy Metals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,641,368 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,766,000 after acquiring an additional 590,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Trilogy Metals by 7,238.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 488,047 shares during the last quarter.

Trilogy Metals stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The mining company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03).

TMQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

