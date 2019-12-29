Short Interest in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Rises By 10.1%

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the November 28th total of 4,060,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 99,602 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 351,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 28,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 52,392 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.13 million, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.35. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $59.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 55.49%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNDA. Citigroup lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

