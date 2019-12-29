Short Interest in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Decreases By 14.7%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the November 28th total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $553.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,015.84% and a negative return on equity of 128.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WVE. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $920,094.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,955.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 590.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

