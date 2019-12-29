Short Interest in YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) Drops By 14.4%

YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the November 28th total of 8,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in YPF by 213.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,725,347 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $213,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982,897 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in YPF by 305.1% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,845,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,005 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in YPF by 121.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,082,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,055 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in YPF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,860,766 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,884,000 after acquiring an additional 50,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in YPF by 74.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,430,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,056,000 after acquiring an additional 609,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YPF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of YPF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of YPF in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.20 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Santander lowered shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

Shares of YPF stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.47. YPF has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. YPF had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. Analysts anticipate that YPF will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

